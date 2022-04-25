Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Over €14m announced to rejuvenate marine infrastructure in Donegal

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal County Council is to receive over €14m to rejuvenate marine infrastructure in the county.

Funding has been approved for a total of 110 projects around the Irish Coast under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

It originated from a recommendation by the Seafood Taskforce, which was set up to examine the impact of Brexit on the fishing sector and coastal communities.

15 projects worth over €16m in Donegal are to benefit.

Works will be carried out at Rathmullan Pier, Burtonport, Maghery while €8.8m is being invested in the construction of a breakwater at Greencastle.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue says the funding will help support fishing and coastal communities living in a post-Brexit economy:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for Councillors to step up to the mark as Mica homeowners still in limbo

25 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

25 April 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

IBEC forecasts reduction in economic growth

25 April 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘We have to do more to provide for Ukrainian refugees’ – Taoiseach

25 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for Councillors to step up to the mark as Mica homeowners still in limbo

25 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

25 April 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

IBEC forecasts reduction in economic growth

25 April 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘We have to do more to provide for Ukrainian refugees’ – Taoiseach

25 April 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue – motorcyclist seriously injured in South Donegal crash

25 April 2022
trusk rubbish 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee Chair believes more needs to be done to tackle fly tipping

25 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube