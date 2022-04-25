Over €14m announced to rejuvenate marine infrastructure in Donegal

Donegal County Council is to receive over €14m to rejuvenate marine infrastructure in the county.

Funding has been approved for a total of 110 projects around the Irish Coast under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

It originated from a recommendation by the Seafood Taskforce, which was set up to examine the impact of Brexit on the fishing sector and coastal communities.

15 projects worth over €16m in Donegal are to benefit.

Works will be carried out at Rathmullan Pier, Burtonport, Maghery while €8.8m is being invested in the construction of a breakwater at Greencastle.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue says the funding will help support fishing and coastal communities living in a post-Brexit economy: