Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Three Irish Masters wins for Caolan Irwin

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Kilmacrennan’s Caolán Irwin competed this week in the Premier Supersport 600 Championship of the Irish Master’s Championship at Mondello Park.

Unable to do the pre-race testing on Friday due to work commitments, he arrived at the Kildare circuit going straight into Qualifying on Saturday morning.

Qualifying on the front row of the grid Irwin delighted the home fans with three wins in his three Championship races.

“I just love competeing at home in Mondello at the Irish Masters, it’s one of my favourite tracks. I don’t get to compete here very often because of my UK race schedule. The weekend’s racing was just so well organised I loved every minute. A huge thanks to my sponsors Principle Insurance, Mondello Supporters Club, Noel Fox, Sheila and Terry Logan & James Gallagher Northwest Customs who made this weekend possible. Thanks must also go to Wes Regan and my Dad who spannered for me all weekend giving me a near perfect bike set-up”

The Irwin brothers Caolán and Rhys will travel to Oulton Park next week for Round 2 of the British Superbike Championship, both races will be live Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Print
News

Unite strike continues to impact Derry City and Strabane District Council services

25 April 2022
Killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal fisherman forced to sell catch as fishmeal at loss of €55,000

25 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 April 2022
Ballybofey Car Park
Audio, News, Top Stories

New initiative for upkeep of public realm in Twin Towns

25 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Print
News

Unite strike continues to impact Derry City and Strabane District Council services

25 April 2022
Killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal fisherman forced to sell catch as fishmeal at loss of €55,000

25 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 April 2022
Ballybofey Car Park
Audio, News, Top Stories

New initiative for upkeep of public realm in Twin Towns

25 April 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Letterkenny

25 April 2022
MFD
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emergency meeting being held to discuss survival of Mary From Dungloe Festival

25 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube