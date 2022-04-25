Three Irish Masters wins for Caolan Irwin

Kilmacrennan’s Caolán Irwin competed this week in the Premier Supersport 600 Championship of the Irish Master’s Championship at Mondello Park.

Unable to do the pre-race testing on Friday due to work commitments, he arrived at the Kildare circuit going straight into Qualifying on Saturday morning.

Qualifying on the front row of the grid Irwin delighted the home fans with three wins in his three Championship races.

“I just love competeing at home in Mondello at the Irish Masters, it’s one of my favourite tracks. I don’t get to compete here very often because of my UK race schedule. The weekend’s racing was just so well organised I loved every minute. A huge thanks to my sponsors Principle Insurance, Mondello Supporters Club, Noel Fox, Sheila and Terry Logan & James Gallagher Northwest Customs who made this weekend possible. Thanks must also go to Wes Regan and my Dad who spannered for me all weekend giving me a near perfect bike set-up”

The Irwin brothers Caolán and Rhys will travel to Oulton Park next week for Round 2 of the British Superbike Championship, both races will be live Saturday and Sunday.