Unite strike continues to impact Derry City and Strabane District Council services

Update on impact of strike on Council services

Strike action by members of UNITE Union is having a considerable impact on Council services. The union has informed Council that the strike action will take place from Monday, 25 March 202 2and continuing up to 1st May 2022 and recommencing at 00:01 hours on 3rd May 2022 until 23.59 hours on 0 8th May 2022

Council fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action.

As a result of the strike action Council is experiencing considerable disruption to a number of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres and a number of other services. The level of impact is variable across all services and is subject to change as the week progresses.

Please note details as follows for today Monday 25 April.

REFUSE COLLECTION

Refuse collections across the Council area are severely impacted. All routine bin collection services will not operate. It is therefore advised that members of the public DO NOT put their bins out for collection during this period.

In relation to arrangements for next Monday 02 May, the May Day Bank Holiday, at this stage it is anticipated the service will be also be significantly impacted.

RECYCLING CENTRES

The following centres are CLOSED

Pennyburn Recycling Centre

Glendermott Road Recycling Centre

Strahans Road Recycling Centre

Eglinton Recycling Centre

Claudy Recycling Centre

Park Recycling Centre

Donemana Recycling Centre

Plumbridge Recycling Centre

Newtownstewart Recycling Centre

Spamont and Castlederg temporary facility

BULKY WASTE SERVICE

Council’s free bulky waste service will not be available this week. The public are asked to note that bookings for this service and general waste query calls will also be impacted.

WASTE ENFORCEMENT SERVICES

The waste enforcement team will be operating as normal to respond to fly-tipping.

STREET CLEANSING SERVICES.

Street Cleansing services are severely impacted however, there are skeleton services operating in Derry city centre and Strabane town centres.

GROUNDS MAINTENANCE SERVICES

Grounds maintenance services are severely impacted and it is anticipated that no grass cutting and maintenance work will be carried out within the cemeteries, parks and open spaces during the strike action period.

PUBLIC PARKS AND PLAY AREAS

Council owned public parks and play areas that are gated are impacted with many remaining closed this week with the exception of Brooke Park.

LEISURE SERVICES

The strike action is having a variable impact across all leisure centres and facilities in the Council area.

The following leisure centres all remain CLOSED

Derg Valley

Foyle Arena

Brooke Park LC

Riversdale LC,

Templemore SC

The Melvin SC is currently open and operating as normal.

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium remains open as normal.

Please note that the situation will be reviewed on a daily basis with further updates later this week.

COMMUNITY CENTRES

Council run community centres are operating as normal.

PITCH BOOKINGS

Pitch bookings are cancelled and Council owned pitches are closed.

CEMETERIES

Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure a dispensation for essential services such as burials at the Cemeteries. Please note there will be no grass cutting and grounds maintenance works at the cemeteries as a result of the strike action.

REGISTAR’S OFFICE

Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure a dispensation for the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages services. These services will operate as normal. To contact the registration department please email – registrars@derrystrabane.com. For urgent enquiries please telephone 02871 253253 and ask for the Registry Office. To view all the details relating to the changes to services and to access the relevant online forms please visit www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration

COUNCIL OFFICES

The public are advised that the civic offices at Strand Road, Derry, and Derry Road, Strabane, remain open to the public and Council can be contacted directly at 028 71 253253.

MUSEUM AND VISITOR SERVICES

Council’s Museums and Visitor Services at the Guildhall and Tower Museum, Derry and Alley Theatre, Strabane are operating as normal.

COUNCIL MEETINGS

It is anticipated that Council meetings scheduled during this period will be impacted.

GENERAL STRIKE INFORMATION

All information is updated on the website at https://www.derrystrabane.com/Strike-Action and communicated regularly via the Councils social media channels.