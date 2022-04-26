Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
16 Community Engagement Day events planned for Donegal

Gardai are inviting people to a series of informal meetings across the country tomorrow for ‘National Community Engagement Day’.

Gardai, along with the IFA and the National Rural Safety Forum are hosting meetings at over 300 venues across the country, 16 of them in Donegal.

Gardai say local community officers, IFA branch representatives and representatives from community groups involved in the National Rural Safety Forum will engage with people at the briefings.

The informal meetings will last about an hour, and discuss rural safety, crime prevention and security.

Gardai have welcomed the return of the meetings , saying engagement, partnership and problem solving with local communities is essential to their mission of keeping people safe.

In Donegal, events are taking place in Ballintra, Ballyshannon, Carndonagh, Carrick, Castlefinn, Creeslough, Dungloe, Gortahork, Killygordon, Letterkenny, Milford, Newtowncunningham, Pettigo and the Twin Towns.

Donegal events –

