A morning for Michael Jack’ charity fundraiser this Sunday

Michael Jack O’Donnell. Photo Evan Logan

On the day of his first anniversary, there will be an occasion to remember the life and works of Michael ‘Jack’ O’Donnell in his native Glenties this Sunday.

Michael Jack was best known for his love of GAA, chronicling the fortunes of Donegal and his local club Naomh Conaill, and much else besides, through the lens, and when away from the touchlines, would spend much of his time away enjoying a cup of coffee.

Everyone is invited to attend the Market Hall by his partner Bernie and the O’Donnell family, for a cup of tea or coffee, cake and a chat, on Sunday, May 1, following 11am mass.

Please click here to donate to the GoFundMe

A selection of his work will be on display on the day and all proceeds raised will be donated to the Glenties Day Care Centre, which was an organisation close to Michael Jack’s heart. If anyone is unable to attend in person but would like to donate to the charity in his memory, they can do so here.

The Glenties Day Care Centre provides a setting for senior citizens to socialise and participate in activities such as cards, bingo and chair exercises in a friendly environment. New clients are always welcome, so please contact the supervisor on 00353749551766. During the pandemic they provided Meals on Wheels for people in the locality.

Should anyone wish to buy a digital copy of any of Michael Jack’s work, on display on the day, they can do so by giving a donation of their choice via the GoFundMe and by contacting Peter or Alan at sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Top Stories

hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA identifies need for some improvements at two Donegal centres

26 April 2022
Garda Car 2
News, Top Stories

Man assaulted and hospitalised in Buncrana

26 April 2022
letterkenny main street
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Horrific scenes’ in Letterkenny following major boxing fight – Gardai

26 April 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
Audio, News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into hit and run in Letterkenny

26 April 2022
