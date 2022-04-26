Further arrests in Strabane INLA probe

Officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating offences linked to the INLA, have made a further two arrests in Strabane today.

Two men, aged 59 years old and 64 years old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act and both are currently in custody.

A 40-year-old man arrested in Derry last night, also under the Terrorism Act and in relation to this ongoing investigation, remains in custody.

Also in Strabane today, police were in attendance in the Melmount Road area of the town where a funeral was being held.

They say evidence was gathered and, following the funeral, a number of items, including clothing, were seized. All evidence gathered will now be reviewed.