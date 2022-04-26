Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HIQA identifies need for some improvements at two Donegal centres

HIQA has published inspection reports on two centres for older people in Donegal today.

Inspections were carried out at Dungloe Community Hospital and Carndonagh Community Hospital in December.

Inspectors identified two areas of non compliance at Carndonagh Community Hospital while other sections were found to be substantially compliant or compliant.

Inspectors say the layout of some four-bedded rooms did not meet the assessed needs of residents and while improvements were noticed, additional improvements were required in the overall governance and management of the centre.

Inspectors say oversight of the physical environment was not robust and the repairing or replacement of broken items was not addressed promptly.

Inspectors were not assured that resources were identified to ensure the physical environment was maintained to a satisfactory standard or that fire precautions were sufficiently reviewed.

While care plans were person-centred, some information was found to be missing or required clarity while questions were raised over the privacy and dignity of residents.

One resident was not supported to access a specialist review which had been recommended by their GP.

In relation to Dungloe Community Hospital, inspectors found it to be mostly compliant.

Some rooms in the centre were found unsuitable for some specific resident’s needs.

The provider was found to have failed to ensure that residents were able to participate in the organisation of the designated centre through regular resident meetings.

As identified in the previous inspection, an oxygen cylinder was observed stored in a fire exit corridor.

Read the full report on Carndonagh Community Hospital here

Read the full report on Dungloe Community Hospital here

hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA identifies need for some improvements at two Donegal centres

26 April 2022
Garda Car 2
News, Top Stories

Man assaulted and hospitalised in Buncrana

26 April 2022
letterkenny main street
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Horrific scenes’ in Letterkenny following major boxing fight – Gardai

26 April 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
Audio, News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into hit and run in Letterkenny

26 April 2022
