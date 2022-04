A Donegal Garda has described scenes in Letterkenny on Saturday night as ‘horrific’ following the broadcasting of a major sporting event.

A number of fights are believed to have broken out in the Main Street area following the Tyson -v- Whyte fight.

As a result, Gardai are warning people of the dangers of one punch assaults.

Garda Niall Maguire says thankfully no serious injuries were reported: