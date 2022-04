A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted in Buncrana over the weekend.

Between 2:05am-2:10am on Saturday, the man was set upon by another man in the Railway Road area.

He managed to make his way towards St Mary’s Road where he became unwell and sought help.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are described as non-life threatening.

Gardai are appealing for information.