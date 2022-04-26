Rachel Darragh into European last 16

Raphoe’s Rachel Darragh is through to the last 16 in Women’s Singles at the European Badminton Championships in Madrid.

She comfortably won her second match of the championships beating Katrin Neudolt of Austria 21-5 21-6.

The Donegal player who is ranked 148th in the world will take on Neslihan Yigit of Turkey on Wednesday, she is ranked 118 places higher that Darragh in the world standings.

On Monday, Rachel opened her account in Spain with a straight sets win 21-16 21-18 over Vivien Sandorhazi on Bulgaria.

Earlier today Rachel teamed up with Paul Reynolds but the Irish duo lost their mixed doubles match to Serbia opponents 21-15 21-19.

Joshua Magee also teamed up with Reynolds for the Men’s Doubles but they also lost in straight sets.