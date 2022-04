People in Inch are without water yet again.

A burst water main is affecting homes and businesses in the area which has been subject to ongoing bursts.

It was hoped that a resolution was on the way with Irish Water committing to carry out replacement works this week.

However, the works have been delayed by a month.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Jack Murray says it is totally unacceptable that people are forced to continuously live with supply disruptions: