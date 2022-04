The Taoiseach says he wants the government and the fishing industry to work together to forge stronger relationships with the EU Commission.

Michael Martin was responding to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, the Sinn Fein Marine Spokesperson, who raised the latest incident in Killybegs which saw 100,000 tonnes of blue whiting lost to a local factory because of pierside weighing requirements.

Deputy MacLochlainn said a government response is needed…………