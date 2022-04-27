Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Killybegs weighing controversy to be raised at EU level

A delegation of Fishing Industry representatives arrives in Brussels today to discuss a number of pressing issues concerning fishing activities in Killybegs, and in particular, claims that EU regulations on the weighing of fish means some are being rendered unfit for human consumption.

The delegation will meet with members of the European Parliament and senior EU fisheries officials.

The visit has been organised by Midlands-North-West MEP Colm Markey.

He says its important that the regulators hear the concerns of the industry, and vice versa:

