North West infrastructure a ‘mortal sin’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy has described the lack of infrastructure in the North West as a ‘mortal sin’.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn believes due to the abscence of a rail network and continued delays with the A5 road project that the Irish Government should reinstate financial support for the City of Derry Airport.

The Government had previously funded the airport but funding was withdrawn a decade ago.

Deputy MacLochlainn says equal access to the entire country for people in the North West is essential:

In response, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton committed to work with the Taoiseach in reviewing the viability of air routes between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland: