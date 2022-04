The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Donegal office is moving to Ballybofey.

The 5th of May will see the launch of the Ballybofey premises as well as the annual National Tea Day fundraiser. The public are invited to visit and learn more about the organisation over a cup of tea. The mobile information unit will be present on the day.

Celebrations are due to begin at 2pm at Units 4 & 5 Dunfril House, Chestnut Rd., Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, F9PY98.