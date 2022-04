A woman has died after being struck by a car in Sligo town – and another pedestrian has been hospitalised.

It happened at 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon, at the junction of Castle Street and Market Street.

The woman was aged in her early 70s and died at the scene.

A male pedestrian was also injured, and was taken to Sligo hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

The driver and passenger of the car were also taken there, for treatment on minor injuries.