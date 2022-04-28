The Score – Thursday, April 28th

It’s another busy Bank Holiday weekend on the sports front and tonight on The Score, Diarmaid Doherty was joined by Gaeil Fhanada PRO Míchael Friel to look ahead to the Donegal finals of Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta.

Gaeil Fhanada host the event this weekend and Míchael gave a flavour of what supporters can look forward to over Sunday and Monday.

There’s rugby too, Alex McDonald told us why it’s such a big weekend for City of Derry and Letterkenny Rugby Clubs

And we’ve a preview of this weekend’s Ulster Senior Football Championship action – Tom Comack has got interviews with former Derry footballer Eamonn Burns and former Tyrone great, John Lynch

Ahead of a busy programme of games in the League of Ireland, Declan Boyle previews the action