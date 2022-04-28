Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

The Score – Thursday, April 28th

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

It’s another busy Bank Holiday weekend on the sports front and tonight on The Score, Diarmaid Doherty was joined by Gaeil Fhanada PRO Míchael Friel to look ahead to the Donegal finals of Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta.

Gaeil Fhanada host the event this weekend and Míchael gave a flavour of what supporters can look forward to over Sunday and Monday.

There’s rugby too, Alex McDonald told us why it’s such a big weekend for City of Derry and Letterkenny Rugby Clubs

And we’ve a preview of this weekend’s Ulster Senior Football Championship action – Tom Comack has got interviews with former Derry footballer Eamonn Burns and former Tyrone great, John Lynch

Ahead of a busy programme of games in the League of Ireland, Declan Boyle previews the action

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal Covid April 28
News, Top Stories

Inishowen continues to have Ireland’s lowest rate of Covid 19

28 April 2022
cannabis psni 1
News, Top Stories

PSNI find cocaine and cannabis in Newtownstewart

28 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 28th

28 April 2022
sfpa
News, Top Stories

SFPA denies it is breaching a special status agreement for NI

28 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal Covid April 28
News, Top Stories

Inishowen continues to have Ireland’s lowest rate of Covid 19

28 April 2022
cannabis psni 1
News, Top Stories

PSNI find cocaine and cannabis in Newtownstewart

28 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 28th

28 April 2022
sfpa
News, Top Stories

SFPA denies it is breaching a special status agreement for NI

28 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,370 new cases of Covid 19 reported today

28 April 2022
brexit
News, Top Stories

UK postpones tighter controls on EU imports

28 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube