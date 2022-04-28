Call for urgent meeting to secure cardiology services at LUH

There’s calls for a special meeting to be held to discuss the future of cardiology services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It follows confirmation that the weekly angiogram service will no longer be provided at the hospital as of the end of June.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan has also expressed concerns that the cardiac cath lab, is sitting idle after €750,000 was raised by the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital for the service. However, hospital manager Sean Murphy has clarified that it is in use but not at full capacity.

Councillor Brogan has warned that no stone will be left unturned to secure the provision of services at the hospital:

The manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says discussions are ongoing with Saolta and the HSE to deliver the angiogram service within the hospital’s radiology department.

The hospital was notified in February that the service would no longer be offered on site.

Sean Murphy believes if the service was relocated it would lead the way for improvements to cardiology services while initially it would run on a limited basis.