Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Call for urgent meeting to secure cardiology services at LUH

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

There’s calls for a special meeting to be held to discuss the future of cardiology services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It follows confirmation that the weekly angiogram service will no longer be provided at the hospital as of the end of June.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan has also expressed concerns that the cardiac cath lab, is sitting idle after €750,000 was raised by the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital for the service. However, hospital manager Sean Murphy has clarified that it is in use but not at full capacity.

Councillor Brogan has warned that no stone will be left unturned to secure the provision of services at the hospital:

 

The manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says discussions are ongoing with Saolta and the HSE to deliver the angiogram service within the hospital’s radiology department.

The hospital was notified in February that the service would no longer be offered on site.

Sean Murphy believes if the service was relocated it would lead the way for improvements to cardiology services while initially it would run on a limited basis.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

brexit
News, Top Stories

UK postpones tighter controls on EU imports

28 April 2022
ryan dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Restricting turf burning would save lives’ – Ryan

28 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 April 2022
Tractor and sprayer in rushy field
News, Top Stories

Exceedances of pesticides detected in Donegal drinking water supplies

28 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

brexit
News, Top Stories

UK postpones tighter controls on EU imports

28 April 2022
ryan dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Restricting turf burning would save lives’ – Ryan

28 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 April 2022
Tractor and sprayer in rushy field
News, Top Stories

Exceedances of pesticides detected in Donegal drinking water supplies

28 April 2022
magherenan waste water
News, Top Stories

Donegal to benefit from new waste water fund

28 April 2022
cathlab
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for urgent meeting to secure cardiology services at LUH

28 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube