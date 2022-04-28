Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Deputy McHugh believes turf ban proposal was badly handled

A Donegal Deputy believes the proposal to ban turf was handled badly by Government.

Deputy Joe McHugh along with fellow Fine Gael and Fianna Fail backbenchers voted against a Sinn Fein motion for the turf ban to be scrapped and instead supported a counter motion that no changes be made to the sale and supply of turf until it comes before Cabinet.

He says there was much anxiety among people as a result of how Minister Eamon Ryan managed the proposal.

Deputy McHugh believes a ban of turf will come but says now is not the time:

