Exceedances of pesticides detected in Donegal drinking water supplies

Three exceedances of pesticides were detected in the public drinking water supplies in Donegal in 2021.

Irish Water discovered the pesticides in supplies in Buncrana, Donegal and Fanad East.

Bentazone and MCPA have been detected in the public drinking water supplies in Buncrana, the River Eske, Donegal and Shannagh, Fanad East last year following routine sampling.

As a result, people are urged to continue to consider the environment and alternatives to pesticides when gardening, farming and maintaining sports grounds

There was a slight reduction in the number of exceedances for pesticides in public drinking water supplies in Donegal last year, according to Irish Water, compared to four detected in 2020.

The utility says, Buncrana, Donegal and Fanad East water supplies abstracts raw water from Lough Doo, River Eske and Shannagh Lake respectively, all of which are vulnerable to runoff from land.

Dr Pat O’Sullivan, Irish Water’s Regional Drinking Water Compliance Specialist says while consultation with the HSE has concluded that the levels do not represent a threat to public health, they are still undesirable in drinking water.