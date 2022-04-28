Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Inishowen continues to have Ireland’s lowest rate of Covid 19

Donegal continues to have the second lowest level of PCR confirmed Covid 19 in the state, with a 14 incidence rate of 276 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 406.

All but one of the seven electoral areas in the county have rates below the national average, and Inishowen continues to have the lowest rates in the country.

With 66 cases of Covid 19 in the two weeks to last Monday, Milford now has Donegal’s highest incidence rate of 479.

Letterkenny had 116 cases over the same period, a rate of 389, while Glenties’ 80 cases gave it a rate of 335.

The Donegal Electoral Area had 87 cases, a rate of 328, while with 68 cases, Lifford Stranorlar’s rate of 263 was the ninth lowest in the country.

South Inishowen had the country’s second lowest rate of 192 with 43 cases, while North Inishowen’s 26 cases gave it a rate of 153, the lowest in the state.

These figures only cover PCR confirmed cases, and do not include postive antigen tests reported on the HSE portal.

