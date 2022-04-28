Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Killybegs processors in-factory weighing permits suspended

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

It’s emerged that two Killybegs fish processors have had their in-factory weighing permits suspended by the SFPA.

The action was taken on foot of Norwegian vessels, as a result of not landing their blue whiting catch at Killybegs, landing it instead in Derry and transporting it to the harbour via trucks.

It’s claimed the SFPA imposed the sanction as Derry is considered outside Ireland.

CEO of IFPEA, Brendan Byrne has described it as an extraordinary blunder after a special status for Northern Ireland was secured through Brexit talks providing for EU rules to apply to Ireland equally.

He believes the issue has now turned political:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

brexit
News, Top Stories

UK postpones tighter controls on EU imports

28 April 2022
ryan dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Restricting turf burning would save lives’ – Ryan

28 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 April 2022
Tractor and sprayer in rushy field
News, Top Stories

Exceedances of pesticides detected in Donegal drinking water supplies

28 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

brexit
News, Top Stories

UK postpones tighter controls on EU imports

28 April 2022
ryan dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Restricting turf burning would save lives’ – Ryan

28 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 April 2022
Tractor and sprayer in rushy field
News, Top Stories

Exceedances of pesticides detected in Donegal drinking water supplies

28 April 2022
magherenan waste water
News, Top Stories

Donegal to benefit from new waste water fund

28 April 2022
cathlab
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for urgent meeting to secure cardiology services at LUH

28 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube