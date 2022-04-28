Killybegs processors in-factory weighing permits suspended

It’s emerged that two Killybegs fish processors have had their in-factory weighing permits suspended by the SFPA.

The action was taken on foot of Norwegian vessels, as a result of not landing their blue whiting catch at Killybegs, landing it instead in Derry and transporting it to the harbour via trucks.

It’s claimed the SFPA imposed the sanction as Derry is considered outside Ireland.

CEO of IFPEA, Brendan Byrne has described it as an extraordinary blunder after a special status for Northern Ireland was secured through Brexit talks providing for EU rules to apply to Ireland equally.

He believes the issue has now turned political: