Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Letterkenny road set to return to four lane traffic tomorrow

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal County Council has acknowledged the resurfacing works on the Four Lane Road between the Polestar and Dry Arch Roundabouts have adversely affected traffic movement.

In a statement to Highland Radio, the council says the resurfacing of the two outbound lanes which began on Wednesday of last week will be completed as scheduled tomorrow, and traffic management arrangements will revert to four lanes in operation during daytime hours, two inbound & two outbound.

The council says as a result of the impact on traffic movement, adjustments were made to the traffic management arrangements to better facilitate traffic flow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

elderly
News, Top Stories

Almost €30m for Home Support Hours in Donegal

28 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

28 April 2022
passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

3,500 suspected fraud cases investigated by Passport Office

28 April 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

South Inishowen without water again

28 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

elderly
News, Top Stories

Almost €30m for Home Support Hours in Donegal

28 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

28 April 2022
passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

3,500 suspected fraud cases investigated by Passport Office

28 April 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

South Inishowen without water again

28 April 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Motion to scrap turf ban fails

28 April 2022
bun an inbher pier
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillor says more money should be provided for small piers in Donegal

28 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube