Letterkenny road set to return to four lane traffic tomorrow

Donegal County Council has acknowledged the resurfacing works on the Four Lane Road between the Polestar and Dry Arch Roundabouts have adversely affected traffic movement.

In a statement to Highland Radio, the council says the resurfacing of the two outbound lanes which began on Wednesday of last week will be completed as scheduled tomorrow, and traffic management arrangements will revert to four lanes in operation during daytime hours, two inbound & two outbound.

The council says as a result of the impact on traffic movement, adjustments were made to the traffic management arrangements to better facilitate traffic flow.