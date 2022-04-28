SFPA denies it is breaching a special status agreement for NI

In a statement this afternoon, the SFPA says a Common Control Programme that would permit transport to the Republic of Ireland for weighing after a landing in Northern Ireland does not exist, and has never existed.

It says operators can choose to land a catch at a port in another jurisdiction, but the catch must be weighed on landing pierside in the landing state before transportation to the Republic of Ireland.

The statement confirms permits have been withdrawn for two pelagic processors, but both are still permitted to receive previously weighed fish for processing and sale.

Statement in full –

The Sea Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) confirms that there has been no change in the fish weighing and landing arrangements between the Republic of Ireland and other jurisdictions as a result of Brexit.

Operators can choose to land a catch at a port in another jurisdiction – including both EU and non-EU countries – before transporting and processing the catch in the Republic of Ireland. However, the catch must be weighed on landing pierside in the landing state before transportation to the Republic of Ireland.

A Common Control Programme that would permit transport to the Republic of Ireland for weighing after a landing in Northern Ireland does not and has never existed.

The SFPA confirms it has withdrawn the permits for two pelagic processors. Both processors are still permitted to receive previously weighed fish for processing and sale.

Permitting establishments to weigh after transport at a processing facility following a landing in the Republic of Ireland is a significant exemption available under the Interim Fisheries Control Plan to operators who have the systems to apply such a permit appropriately. The SFPA will not accept the misuse of the weigh after transport system, which has the potential to jeopardise the EU Commission approved exemption for the entire Fishing and Seafood Processing sector. If this exemption is revoked all 20,000 landings of pelagic and demersal fish annually could be required to be weighed pierside.