Taoiseach praises NW Regional Development Group

The Taoiseach has praised the North West Regional Development Group which encompasses members from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Michael Martin was responding in the Dail to questions about support for City of Derry Airport, and whether or not the Shared Island Initiative council could be used to provide funding for the airport and possibly a new Public Service Obligation for an air service linking Derry and Dublin.

Mr Martin said these are under consideration, as are a number of other issues raised by the group: