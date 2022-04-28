Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Taoiseach praises NW Regional Development Group

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Taoiseach has praised the North West Regional Development Group which encompasses members from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Michael Martin was responding in the Dail to questions about support for City of Derry Airport, and whether or not the Shared Island Initiative council could be used to provide funding for the airport and possibly a new Public Service Obligation for an air service linking Derry and Dublin.

Mr Martin said these are under consideration, as are a number of other issues raised by the group:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Micheal Martin Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach praises NW Regional Development Group

28 April 2022
Pearse Finance
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Government has lost control’ – Deputy Doherty

28 April 2022
elderly
News, Top Stories

Almost €30m for Home Support Hours in Donegal

28 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

28 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Micheal Martin Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach praises NW Regional Development Group

28 April 2022
Pearse Finance
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Government has lost control’ – Deputy Doherty

28 April 2022
elderly
News, Top Stories

Almost €30m for Home Support Hours in Donegal

28 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

28 April 2022
passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

3,500 suspected fraud cases investigated by Passport Office

28 April 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

South Inishowen without water again

28 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube