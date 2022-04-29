2,000 new Covid 19 cases reported today

2000 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported this evening, of which 980 were confirmed by PCR tests.

A further 1,020 people registered positive antigen tests on the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 378 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, 39 of them in ICU.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 11 infected patients, one of them in Intensive Care.

Meanwhile, from today, the Department of Health will no longer publish daily COVID-19 figures, with the government’s Covid hub being regularly updates online.

