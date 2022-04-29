Boyce and McGlynn selected for Europeans

Two Donegal athletes have been included this week in the first round of selections for the 2022 European Athletics Championships which focused on Marathon and 35km Race Walk events.
Finn Valley walkers Brendan Boyce and Letterkenny’s Marathon runner Ann Marie McGlynn are among the six athletes eligible for selection having attained A standards during the qualifying period.
Further selections will be made in July.
|Athlete
|Coach
|Club
|Event
|Brendan Boyce
|Rob Heffernan
|Finn Valley AC
|35km Walk
|Fionnuala McCormack
|Alan McCormack
|Kilcoole AC
|Marathon
|Aoife Cooke
|Alan Storey
|Eagle AC
|Marathon
|Ann Marie McGlynn
|Emmett Dunleavy
|Letterkenny AC
|Marathon
|Kevin Seaward
|Andy Hobdell
|St Malachy’s AC
|Marathon
|Hugh Armstrong
|Feidhlim Kelly
|Ballina AC
|Marathon