Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Boyce and McGlynn selected for Europeans

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Brendan Boyce

Two Donegal athletes have been included this week in the first round of selections for the 2022 European Athletics Championships which focused on Marathon and 35km Race Walk events.

Finn Valley walkers Brendan Boyce and Letterkenny’s Marathon runner Ann Marie McGlynn are among the six athletes eligible for selection having attained A standards during the qualifying period.

Further selections will be made in July.

Athlete Coach Club Event
Brendan Boyce Rob Heffernan Finn Valley AC 35km Walk
Fionnuala McCormack Alan McCormack Kilcoole AC Marathon
Aoife Cooke Alan Storey Eagle AC Marathon
Ann Marie McGlynn Emmett Dunleavy Letterkenny AC Marathon
Kevin Seaward Andy Hobdell St Malachy’s AC Marathon
Hugh Armstrong Feidhlim Kelly Ballina AC Marathon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Widespread water outages in Donegal

29 April 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Chair of Regional Health Forum West criticises lack of funding from HSE and Saolta

29 April 2022
hiqa
Audio, News, Top Stories

Damning report into HSE-run disability centres in Donegal published

29 April 2022
Clare Cronin
News, Top Stories

US Ambassador to Ireland to visit Donegal next month

29 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Widespread water outages in Donegal

29 April 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Chair of Regional Health Forum West criticises lack of funding from HSE and Saolta

29 April 2022
hiqa
Audio, News, Top Stories

Damning report into HSE-run disability centres in Donegal published

29 April 2022
Clare Cronin
News, Top Stories

US Ambassador to Ireland to visit Donegal next month

29 April 2022
The EirGrid team will be holding its energy citizens roadshow events this Wednesday and Thursday evening at The Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny and The Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, respectively.
News, Top Stories

EirGrid energy citizens roadshow coming to Donegal

29 April 2022
Eileen Flynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

Report highlights “entrenched social exclusion” facing Travellers in accessing justice

29 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube