Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Chair of Regional Health Forum West criticises lack of funding from HSE and Saolta

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Chair of the Regional Health Forum West says a lack of funding from Government and Saolta is seriously impacting Letterkenny University Hospital.

Concern has been raised again over the imbalance in funding for the hospital with hospitals operating on a smaller scale receiving more money.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the latest removal of services from the hospital in the form of the angiogram service which is due to be withdrawn in June is not acceptable.

He told today’s Nine til Noon Show that there are enough services in the North West to care for patients but funding is the downfall:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Widespread water outages in Donegal

29 April 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Chair of Regional Health Forum West criticises lack of funding from HSE and Saolta

29 April 2022
hiqa
Audio, News, Top Stories

Damning report into HSE-run disability centres in Donegal published

29 April 2022
Clare Cronin
News, Top Stories

US Ambassador to Ireland to visit Donegal next month

29 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Widespread water outages in Donegal

29 April 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Chair of Regional Health Forum West criticises lack of funding from HSE and Saolta

29 April 2022
hiqa
Audio, News, Top Stories

Damning report into HSE-run disability centres in Donegal published

29 April 2022
Clare Cronin
News, Top Stories

US Ambassador to Ireland to visit Donegal next month

29 April 2022
The EirGrid team will be holding its energy citizens roadshow events this Wednesday and Thursday evening at The Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny and The Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, respectively.
News, Top Stories

EirGrid energy citizens roadshow coming to Donegal

29 April 2022
Eileen Flynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

Report highlights “entrenched social exclusion” facing Travellers in accessing justice

29 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube