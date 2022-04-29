Chair of Regional Health Forum West criticises lack of funding from HSE and Saolta

The Chair of the Regional Health Forum West says a lack of funding from Government and Saolta is seriously impacting Letterkenny University Hospital.

Concern has been raised again over the imbalance in funding for the hospital with hospitals operating on a smaller scale receiving more money.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the latest removal of services from the hospital in the form of the angiogram service which is due to be withdrawn in June is not acceptable.

He told today’s Nine til Noon Show that there are enough services in the North West to care for patients but funding is the downfall: