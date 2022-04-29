Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dail told Killybegs controversy must be resolved

The Dail has been told that if agreement isn’t reached on new control measures for the weighing of fish in Killybegs, then all fish may have to be weighed on the pier.

The warning came from Minister Eamon Ryan, during a debate with Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

Deputy Doherty said the withdrawal of weighing permits from two processors who had fish landed in Derry had escalated the situation, and urgent government intervention is needed……………..

Meanwhile, in a statement to Highland Radio News, the SFPA has rejected industry suggestions that Brexit protocols mean that Derry is treated in the same way as other Irish ports.

In a statement they insist that is not, and never was the case.

29 April 2022

