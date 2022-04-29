Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Damning report into HSE-run disability centres in Donegal published

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The HSE has been called on to address its ‘poor oversight and governance’ of disability services at a local, regional and national level.

It comes following the publication today of a HIQA report into 18 HSE-run centres for people with disabilities in Donegal.

HIQA’s Chief Inspector is also urging the HSE to improve its assurance mechanisms at regional and national levels to ensure safeguarding arrangements are effective.

Inspections were carried out at centres in Donegal in January, on foot of serious concerns over safeguarding in one HSE centre in the county and ongoing concerns regarding sustainability of effective governance arrangements.

The states that warning letters were issued in March 2021 to the provider of three centres on the Ard Greine Court Campus, Stranorlar as previous improvements were not sustained and non-compliances were identified including safeguarding issues.
Overall, inspectors found quality of care in those centres had deteriorated.

In October 2021 the provider submitted a statutory notification to the Chief Inspector in relation to a very serious safeguarding incident in a HSE centre in Donegal which occurred in July 2021. The provider failed to notify the Chief Inspector within the required three days.

Inspectors found that the supervision and governance of centres from middle management and senior management was poor due to a number of factors including; the absence of a clear and collective understanding of the threshold of reporting and an over-reliance on the ability and discretion of each person in charge to identify when things went wrong in centres.

Inspectors say there was a risk that not all serious safeguarding risks would be identified and appropriately escalated.
Significant time was said to be spent by staff on auditing which were found to be generic, poor and ineffective in identifying risks.

The report says there was ineffective communication of strategic and operational plans to all layers of management and stakeholders.
HIQA has warned that if poor governance and oversight arrangements are not addressed, another safeguarding incident may occur similar to that which was identified in November 2021.

You can read the full report here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hiqa
News, Top Stories

Damning report into HSE-run disability centres in Donegal published

29 April 2022
Clare Cronin
News, Top Stories

US Ambassador to Ireland to visit Donegal next month

29 April 2022
The EirGrid team will be holding its energy citizens roadshow events this Wednesday and Thursday evening at The Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny and The Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, respectively.
News, Top Stories

EirGrid energy citizens roadshow coming to Donegal

29 April 2022
Eileen Flynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

Report highlights “entrenched social exclusion” facing Travellers in accessing justice

29 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

hiqa
News, Top Stories

Damning report into HSE-run disability centres in Donegal published

29 April 2022
Clare Cronin
News, Top Stories

US Ambassador to Ireland to visit Donegal next month

29 April 2022
The EirGrid team will be holding its energy citizens roadshow events this Wednesday and Thursday evening at The Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny and The Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, respectively.
News, Top Stories

EirGrid energy citizens roadshow coming to Donegal

29 April 2022
Eileen Flynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

Report highlights “entrenched social exclusion” facing Travellers in accessing justice

29 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

29 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and £3,000 worth of drugs seized in Newtownstewart

29 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube