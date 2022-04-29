Damning report into HSE-run disability centres in Donegal published

The HSE has been called on to address its ‘poor oversight and governance’ of disability services at a local, regional and national level.

It comes following the publication today of a HIQA report into 18 HSE-run centres for people with disabilities in Donegal.

HIQA’s Chief Inspector is also urging the HSE to improve its assurance mechanisms at regional and national levels to ensure safeguarding arrangements are effective.

Inspections were carried out at centres in Donegal in January, on foot of serious concerns over safeguarding in one HSE centre in the county and ongoing concerns regarding sustainability of effective governance arrangements.

The states that warning letters were issued in March 2021 to the provider of three centres on the Ard Greine Court Campus, Stranorlar as previous improvements were not sustained and non-compliances were identified including safeguarding issues.

Overall, inspectors found quality of care in those centres had deteriorated.

In October 2021 the provider submitted a statutory notification to the Chief Inspector in relation to a very serious safeguarding incident in a HSE centre in Donegal which occurred in July 2021. The provider failed to notify the Chief Inspector within the required three days.

Inspectors found that the supervision and governance of centres from middle management and senior management was poor due to a number of factors including; the absence of a clear and collective understanding of the threshold of reporting and an over-reliance on the ability and discretion of each person in charge to identify when things went wrong in centres.

Inspectors say there was a risk that not all serious safeguarding risks would be identified and appropriately escalated.

Significant time was said to be spent by staff on auditing which were found to be generic, poor and ineffective in identifying risks.

The report says there was ineffective communication of strategic and operational plans to all layers of management and stakeholders.

HIQA has warned that if poor governance and oversight arrangements are not addressed, another safeguarding incident may occur similar to that which was identified in November 2021.

You can read the full report here