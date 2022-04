Derry City have increased their advantage at the top of the Premier Division to 3 points thanks to a 4-0 win at St Pats and the added assistance from Sligo Rovers who held Shamrock Rovers to a 1-1 draw.

The Candystrips went to Inchicore and found themselves 3-0 after the opening 45 minutes. Jamie McGonigle netted two in the first half with the other from Mattie Smith.

Conor Dummigan added a fourth on the hour mark as the league leaders picked up a 9th win of the season.