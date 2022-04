EirGrid will hold an energy citizens roadshow in Letterkenny and Donegal Town next week.

It will provide information about Donegal’s energy future, future-proofing the grid in the northwest and details about home energy efficiency upgrades and grants.

Speakers include representatives from the SEAI, the Western Development Commission and ESB.

The events will take place on Wednesday, May 4th at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny and on Thursday, May 5th at the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town.