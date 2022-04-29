“Green light” for proposed extension to Deele College

Initial project approval has been received for a planned extension at Deele College in Raphoe.

The project will consist of nine classrooms, two SET rooms, two engineering rooms, one technology prep room, two science labs, four classroom SEN base, classroom extension, refurbishment of existing woodwork room, home economics room and staff room and conversion of existing DCG room.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says this is essentially a green light for this massive extension project for Deele College.

He praised the staff, students and parents for their work in bringing this to fruition, along with the community in Raphoe.