Harps Reaction: Ollie Horgan and Barry McNamee

Finn Harps picked up a second win of the Premier Division campaign and a first at home on Friday night beating Shelbourne 1-0 at Finn Park.

Both of the three pointers this season have come against Damian Duff’s Shels side.

Barry Namee struck in the 89th minute as Harps close in on 8th placed Shelbourne, the gap is now two points.

The negative from the night was the injury to Elie N’Zeyi which looks set to rule him out long term.

Speaking with Diarmaid Doherty, it was a mixed night for Ollie Horgan: