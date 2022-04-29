Inishowen Development Partnership awarded €50,000 funding

The Inishowen Development Partnership is to receive a share of a €526,000 fund for Social Enterprise Awareness Raising Projects.

Social enterprises, social enterprise networks and support organisations across the country are to receive funding to carry out a range of awareness raising initiatives.

€50,000 has been sanctioned for the Inishowen Development Partnership.

Minister Heather Humphreys announced the additional funding for 14 additional projects under the ARISE Scheme in response to the number and quality of applications received last year.