Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Late McNamee goal gives Harps first home win

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

After 13 games in the Premier Division, Finn Harps have picked up a first home win of the campaign beating Shelbourne 1-0 at Finn Park thanks to a Barry McNamee late strike.

Diarmaid Doherty reports for Highland Radio Sport:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

sfpa sat
News, Top Stories

5% pierside fish weighing clause to remain as interim control plan is renewed

29 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 29th

29 April 2022
deele college
News, Top Stories

“Green light” for proposed extension to Deele College

29 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,000 new Covid 19 cases reported today

29 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

sfpa sat
News, Top Stories

5% pierside fish weighing clause to remain as interim control plan is renewed

29 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 29th

29 April 2022
deele college
News, Top Stories

“Green light” for proposed extension to Deele College

29 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,000 new Covid 19 cases reported today

29 April 2022
Thomas Pringle Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

HIQA report is an issue for the whole country – Pringle

29 April 2022
Dunree, Pinch and Mamore gap (11 of 25)
News, Top Stories

Inishowen Development Partnership awarded €50,000 funding

29 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube