Late McNamee goal gives Harps first home win

After 13 games in the Premier Division, Finn Harps have picked up a first home win of the campaign beating Shelbourne 1-0 at Finn Park thanks to a Barry McNamee late strike.
Diarmaid Doherty reports for Highland Radio Sport:
