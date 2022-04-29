Man arrested and £3,000 worth of drugs seized in Newtownstewart

A man has been arrested and £3,000 worth of drugs seized in Newtownstewart.

Officers from Castlederg, Newtownstewart and Sion Mills seized a quantity of suspected Cocaine and Cannabis during searches at an address in Newtownstewart yesterday.

Drug-related paraphernalia was also seized and a 26 year old man arrested.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Meanwhile, in Derry a large quantity of Class C controlled drugs were seized following a search in the city yesterday.

One man was arrested and is assisting police with enquiries into the supply of Class C controlled drugs.