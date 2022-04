Motorcyclists are being urged to ensure their bikes are road worthy.

The RSA and Gardai have launched a dedicated road safety campaign as 11 motorcyclists have died in crashes so far this year, which represents 20 percent of road fatalities.

Drivers and other road users are also being reminded to be aware and look out for motorcyclists.

Garda Adrian Corcoran, from the Dublin Metropolitan Region Roads Policing Unit, is appealing to motorcyclists to prioritise their safety: