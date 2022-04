A Regeneration Strategy has been published the Ballybofey-Stranorlar town centres.

The document, which was jointly prepared by Donegal County Council and the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce, sets out what the council says is an exciting and ambitious vision, setting out key priorities and actions for regeneration up to 2040 and beyond.

This is the culmination of a process which began with an initial consultation event in 2019.