Report highlights “entrenched social exclusion” facing Travellers in accessing justice

Travellers have reported difficulties in proving to a court they were denied entry to a venue or business, because of their ethnicity.

That’s one of the findings of a new study by UCC published today, which highlights “entrenched social exclusion” faced by Travellers in accessing justice.

Researchers heard from Traveller women that venues often claim they’re already booked out or cancel their appointment last minute, after realising they ethnicity of their customer.

Donegal Senator Eileen Flynn, says since cases of discrimination were moved from the Equality Tribunal to the Workplace Commission, more challenges have arisen: