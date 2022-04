The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has compared South Inishowen to a third world country as residents enter day three without water.

The water supply in Inch, Magherabeg and Burnfoot has been affected by a burst water main since Wednesday.

Works were due to commence this week to replace the line however, Irish Water informed residents that works would be delayed by a month.

Councillor Jack Murray says to prioritise works in another area is totally unacceptable: