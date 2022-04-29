Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
US Ambassador to Ireland to visit Donegal next month

The U.S. Ambassador to Ireland is to visit Donegal next month.

Claire D. Cronin will be in the county from May 9th – 11th. She intends to travel to Carrowmenagh near Moville where her grandfather Hugh McLaughlin was born.

Ambassador Cronin says she is looking forward to learning about family connections in Moville and says she feels a great sense of connection to Donegal and its people.

A public event will be held in the Castle Inn, Greencastle and Ambassador Cronin will also be a guest of honour at the public launch of the conservation plan for Northburgh Castle situated in Greencastle she will also meet with the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Jack Murray and visit the gteic @ Gaoth Dobhair.

Clare Cronin
News, Top Stories

US Ambassador to Ireland to visit Donegal next month

29 April 2022
The EirGrid team will be holding its energy citizens roadshow events this Wednesday and Thursday evening at The Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny and The Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, respectively.
News, Top Stories

EirGrid energy citizens roadshow coming to Donegal

29 April 2022
Eileen Flynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

Report highlights “entrenched social exclusion” facing Travellers in accessing justice

29 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

29 April 2022
