US Ambassador to Ireland to visit Donegal next month

The U.S. Ambassador to Ireland is to visit Donegal next month.

Claire D. Cronin will be in the county from May 9th – 11th. She intends to travel to Carrowmenagh near Moville where her grandfather Hugh McLaughlin was born.

Ambassador Cronin says she is looking forward to learning about family connections in Moville and says she feels a great sense of connection to Donegal and its people.

A public event will be held in the Castle Inn, Greencastle and Ambassador Cronin will also be a guest of honour at the public launch of the conservation plan for Northburgh Castle situated in Greencastle she will also meet with the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Jack Murray and visit the gteic @ Gaoth Dobhair.