Widespread water outages in Donegal

A number of towns across Donegal are affected by water outages today.

Burst water mains are causing supply disruptions in the Driminin, Barnesmore, Killymard, Gortlosky, Spierstown, Irontown – Donegal, Ballyholey, Slievebuck, Raphoe, Glencar Road, Fernhill, Wolfe Tone Place, College Farm Road, New Line Road, Beechwood, Derryveagh Avenue – Letterkenny areas.

It comes as residents in the Inch, Burnfoot and Magherabeg areas are without water for a third day.

Irish Water say repairs are ongoing with works due to be completed this afternoon.