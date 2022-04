After the highs of winning the Gordan West Cup last weekend, Letterkenny would end the season with a disappointing defeat on Saturday losing 17-14 to Monaghan in the Ulster Championship 3 Play Off, bringing an end to their hopes of gaining promotion.

Letterkenny were 14-0 down at half time and tries from Ben McScott and Tony McBride brought them back into contention but a second half penalty would win the tie for Monaghan.

Head Coach Paul O’Kane reflected on the defeat and the season overall: