Public meeting to discuss future priorities in Crossroads and Killygordon

Residents in Crossroads and Killygordon are being invited to a public meeting next week to discuss the future of the area.

Particular emphasis is being placed on setting up a Tidy Towns group.

The Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise group CAKE says it qwants to give local people a say in their future as it works to implement socio-economic reforms and enhance environmental protection in the area.

With that in mind, the setting up of a ‘Tidy Towns’ group and other issues, will be discussed at a public meeting on Tuesday night at 7.30pm in the Oaktree Centre, Killygordon.

Individuals, groups, organisations and sporting bodies from both areas have been asked to come along to pool their ideas, and look at how to improve the area for adults and children.

Donegal County Council’s Waste Awareness Officer Ms Suzanne Tinney, will also be in attendance to discuss possible funding as well as other supports.

A spokesperson for CAKE said the meeting will be a unique opportunity for all interested parties to come along and share their ideas on what is best for Crossroads and Killygordon.

Advertisement

