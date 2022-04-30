Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Reaction: Higgins delighted with Derry performance

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Two more goals from the leagues top scorer Jamie McGonigle helped Derry City maintain their top spot in the Premier Division as the Candystrips beat third placed St Pats 4-0 on Friday night at Richmond Park.

With Shamrock Rovers drawing at Sligo Rovers, Derry now hold a 3pt advantage.

Mattie Smith and Cameron Dummigan also got on the scoresheet at Inichicore on Friday as McGonihle brings his tally to nine for the season so far.

Speaking with Kevin McLaughlin, Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins said it was a brilliant win:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

harkinhighered1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government must make administration of Carers’ Allowance fairer – Harkin

30 April 2022
cake 1
News, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss future priorities in Crossroads and Killygordon

30 April 2022
sfpa sat
News, Top Stories

5% pierside fish weighing clause to remain as interim control plan is renewed

29 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 29th

29 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

harkinhighered1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government must make administration of Carers’ Allowance fairer – Harkin

30 April 2022
cake 1
News, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss future priorities in Crossroads and Killygordon

30 April 2022
sfpa sat
News, Top Stories

5% pierside fish weighing clause to remain as interim control plan is renewed

29 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 29th

29 April 2022
deele college
News, Top Stories

“Green light” for proposed extension to Deele College

29 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,000 new Covid 19 cases reported today

29 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube