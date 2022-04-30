Reaction: Higgins delighted with Derry performance

Two more goals from the leagues top scorer Jamie McGonigle helped Derry City maintain their top spot in the Premier Division as the Candystrips beat third placed St Pats 4-0 on Friday night at Richmond Park.

With Shamrock Rovers drawing at Sligo Rovers, Derry now hold a 3pt advantage.

Mattie Smith and Cameron Dummigan also got on the scoresheet at Inichicore on Friday as McGonihle brings his tally to nine for the season so far.

Speaking with Kevin McLaughlin, Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins said it was a brilliant win: