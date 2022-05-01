Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Anti-vax campaigner won't face charges over Joe McCarron incident

An anti-vaccination campaigner won’t face criminal charges in relation to an incident where a seriously ill Covid patient was helped leave hospital last year against medical advice.

Last year 67-year-old Joe McCarron was seen in a viral video on social media, where far-right anti-vax campaigner Antonio Mureddu was urging him to leave Letterkenny University Hospital, despite medical staff saying he still required treatment for Covid-19. Mr McCarron returned to LUH two days later, but died soon after from the illness.

Gardai say they submitted an investigation file regarding the matter to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, but it directed that there would be no prosecution in the matter.

