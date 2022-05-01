Carbon Tax increase comes into effect today

A carbon tax increase on heating fuels has come into effect for households across the country.

It means it’ll now cost an extra 20 euro to fill an oil tank, and the average gas bill will rise by 1 euro 40 cents a month.

The cost of a bag of coal will also increase by roughly 40 cents, while a bale of peat briquettes goes up 20 cents.

It comes as gas and electricity providers Electric Ireland, SSE Airtricity and Panda Power also increase their prices from today – affecting 2 million electricity customers nationwide.

CEO of the charity Alone, Sean Moynihan, says more needs to be done to help those most at risk: