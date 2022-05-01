Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Carbon Tax increase comes into effect today

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A carbon tax increase on heating fuels has come into effect for households across the country.

It means it’ll now cost an extra 20 euro to fill an oil tank, and the average gas bill will rise by 1 euro 40 cents a month.

The cost of a bag of coal will also increase by roughly 40 cents, while a bale of peat briquettes goes up 20 cents.

It comes as gas and electricity providers Electric Ireland, SSE Airtricity and Panda Power also increase their prices from today – affecting 2 million electricity customers nationwide.

CEO of the charity Alone, Sean Moynihan, says more needs to be done to help those most at risk:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lk vigil
News, Top Stories

Solidarity vigil for asylum seekers and refugees being held in Letterkenny today

1 May 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government confident turf ban solution can be found – Harris

1 May 2022
mbhspeeding
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí conducting high-visibility checkpoints this Bank Holiday Weekend

1 May 2022
Coal, burning, fire. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
Audio, News, Top Stories

Carbon Tax increase comes into effect today

1 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

lk vigil
News, Top Stories

Solidarity vigil for asylum seekers and refugees being held in Letterkenny today

1 May 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government confident turf ban solution can be found – Harris

1 May 2022
mbhspeeding
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí conducting high-visibility checkpoints this Bank Holiday Weekend

1 May 2022
Coal, burning, fire. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
Audio, News, Top Stories

Carbon Tax increase comes into effect today

1 May 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Anti-vax campaigner won’t face charges over Joe McCarron incident

1 May 2022
Padraig MacLochlain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protests against NI Protocol “focusing on the past” – Mac Lochlainn

30 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube