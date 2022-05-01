Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal Gardaí conducting high-visibility checkpoints this Bank Holiday Weekend

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Gardaí across Donegal will be operating a number of high-visibility and speed checks this Bank Holiday weekend.

They say that their focus will be the detection of key lifesaver offences which include speeding, drink/drug driving and the non-wearing of seat-belts.

Letterkenny Gardaí detected a number of drivers in excess of a 100 km/h speed limit yesterday, including one driver caught at 145 km/h.

Gardaí have issued the following advice for the Bank Holiday Weekend and at all times when on the roads:

  • Slow down and ensure that you remain within the legal speed limit at all times.
  • Never drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs. If you do, you will risk your life and the lives of others.
  • Ensure that you and any passengers you have are wearing your seatbelts.
  • Do not use/hold a mobile phone while driving.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lk vigil
News, Top Stories

Solidarity vigil for asylum seekers and refugees being held in Letterkenny today

1 May 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government confident turf ban solution can be found – Harris

1 May 2022
mbhspeeding
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí conducting high-visibility checkpoints this Bank Holiday Weekend

1 May 2022
Coal, burning, fire. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
Audio, News, Top Stories

Carbon Tax increase comes into effect today

1 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

lk vigil
News, Top Stories

Solidarity vigil for asylum seekers and refugees being held in Letterkenny today

1 May 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government confident turf ban solution can be found – Harris

1 May 2022
mbhspeeding
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí conducting high-visibility checkpoints this Bank Holiday Weekend

1 May 2022
Coal, burning, fire. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
Audio, News, Top Stories

Carbon Tax increase comes into effect today

1 May 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Anti-vax campaigner won’t face charges over Joe McCarron incident

1 May 2022
Padraig MacLochlain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protests against NI Protocol “focusing on the past” – Mac Lochlainn

30 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube