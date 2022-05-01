Donegal Gardaí conducting high-visibility checkpoints this Bank Holiday Weekend

Gardaí across Donegal will be operating a number of high-visibility and speed checks this Bank Holiday weekend.

They say that their focus will be the detection of key lifesaver offences which include speeding, drink/drug driving and the non-wearing of seat-belts.

Letterkenny Gardaí detected a number of drivers in excess of a 100 km/h speed limit yesterday, including one driver caught at 145 km/h.

Gardaí have issued the following advice for the Bank Holiday Weekend and at all times when on the roads: