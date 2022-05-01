Donegal Gardaí conducting high-visibility checkpoints this Bank Holiday Weekend

Gardaí across Donegal will be operating a number of high-visibility and speed checks this Bank Holiday weekend.
They say that their focus will be the detection of key lifesaver offences which include speeding, drink/drug driving and the non-wearing of seat-belts.
Letterkenny Gardaí detected a number of drivers in excess of a 100 km/h speed limit yesterday, including one driver caught at 145 km/h.
Gardaí have issued the following advice for the Bank Holiday Weekend and at all times when on the roads:
- Slow down and ensure that you remain within the legal speed limit at all times.
- Never drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs. If you do, you will risk your life and the lives of others.
- Ensure that you and any passengers you have are wearing your seatbelts.
- Do not use/hold a mobile phone while driving.