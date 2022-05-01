Fanad United & St Catherine’s Promoted to the Donegal Premier League

Fanad United are back to the Donegal Premier league following their 2-1 victory over St Catherines in Killybegs today.

A goal from Declan O’Donnell gave Fanad the lead in the 21st minute, but Ryan Cunningham later levelled things with a penalty.

Fanad then had a penalty saved.

But the Arthur Lynch’s side scored a late winner from Eddie O’Reilly in the 95th minute, making him the hero for Fanad.

But all was not lost for St Catherine’s as they gained promotion despite their loss, after Rathmullan drew 2-2 with Ballybofey Utd.

Fanad United manager Arthur Lynch gave his thoughts to Enda Coll after his side’s victory today…